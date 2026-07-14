Charan and Konidela complete 5-acre farmhouse in Chevella-Mokila near Hyderabad
Entertainment
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela have completed their five-acre luxury farmhouse in Chevella-Mokila, just outside Hyderabad.
They bought the land years ago to build a calm getaway from city life, and now a housewarming celebration is right around the corner.
AANDH interiors, organic farming and privacy
The farmhouse isn't just about looks: it features plans for organic farming and interiors designed by Aamir and Hameeda Sharma of AANDH for a modern yet cozy feel.
Privacy was a big priority, so every detail from layout to materials was carefully chosen.
The couple wanted a space that's both beautiful and comfortable for family time or relaxing solo.