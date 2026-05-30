Charan calls 'Peddi' role his most challenging to date

Charan injured wrist while filming 'Peddi'

Charan called this role the "the most difficult character I played" of his career, not just emotionally but physically too.

He pushed through a wrist injury during wrestling scenes and even needed stitches above his eye after an action shot.

Still, he credits his father and co-stars for keeping him grounded through it all, saying the experience helped him grow both as an actor and a person.