Charan calls 'Peddi' role his most challenging to date
Entertainment
Ram Charan is stepping into his most challenging role so far with the Telugu sports drama Peddi, hitting theaters June 4, 2026.
He shared that playing a character from an underrepresented community made him feel proud and fortunate.
The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, also features Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani, and Divyenndu.
Charan injured wrist while filming 'Peddi'
Charan called this role the "the most difficult character I played" of his career, not just emotionally but physically too.
He pushed through a wrist injury during wrestling scenes and even needed stitches above his eye after an action shot.
Still, he credits his father and co-stars for keeping him grounded through it all, saying the experience helped him grow both as an actor and a person.