Charan says 'Peddi' wrestler role required effort yet felt effortless
Entertainment
Ram Charan is gearing up for his new film Peddi, where he plays a wrestler. He shared that the role took real effort, but it felt easy because he was so passionate about the project.
As he put it, "Nothing was tough especially when something is made with so much love and passion, you want to do it again and again so it's not tough."
Charan stayed vegetarian, did wrestler training
To get his athletic look for Peddi, Charan stuck to a vegetarian diet and went through intense wrestler-style training.
Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, follows a crossover athlete who uses sports to stand up for the oppressed.
Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu, and Shiva Rajkumar also star in the film, which will be released on June 4.