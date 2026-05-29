Charan says 'Peddi' wrestler role required effort yet felt effortless Entertainment May 29, 2026

Ram Charan is gearing up for his new film Peddi, where he plays a wrestler. He shared that the role took real effort, but it felt easy because he was so passionate about the project.

As he put it, "Nothing was tough especially when something is made with so much love and passion, you want to do it again and again so it's not tough."