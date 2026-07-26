Charan to have wrist surgery after 'Peddi' filming July 27
Entertainment
Telugu star Ram Charan is set for wrist surgery at Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, on July 27.
He injured his wrist filming action scenes for Peddi, but put off treatment to finish promoting the movie.
Charan travels to hospital with family
Charan was seen traveling with his family (dad Chiranjeevi, mom Surekha, and wife Upasana) to the hospital, and fans have been sending lots of support online.
After surgery, he'll take a short break before jumping into his next project with director Sukumar.
Interestingly, both Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan had surgeries earlier this year too. Looks like recovery time is a bit of a family theme in 2026!