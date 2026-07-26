Charan to have wrist surgery after 'Peddi' filming July 27

Charan was seen traveling with his family (dad Chiranjeevi, mom Surekha, and wife Upasana) to the hospital, and fans have been sending lots of support online.

After surgery, he'll take a short break before jumping into his next project with director Sukumar.

Interestingly, both Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan had surgeries earlier this year too. Looks like recovery time is a bit of a family theme in 2026!