Charan's 'Peddi' budget inflated by ₹100cr+ actor pay sana ₹30cr+ Entertainment May 09, 2026

Ram Charan's new film Peddi is grabbing attention for its reported high budget, mostly thanks to huge paychecks for the cast and crew.

Charan alone is reportedly earning over ₹100 crore, while director Buchi Babu Sana is set to get more than ₹30 crore after his hit debut with Uppena.