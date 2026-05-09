Charan's 'Peddi' budget inflated by ₹100cr+ actor pay sana ₹30cr+
Ram Charan's new film Peddi is grabbing attention for its reported high budget, mostly thanks to huge paychecks for the cast and crew.
Charan alone is reportedly earning over ₹100 crore, while director Buchi Babu Sana is set to get more than ₹30 crore after his hit debut with Uppena.
Rahman onboard, cast and technicians ₹35-40cr
The rest of the star cast, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, Boman Irani, AR Rahman, and other technicians, are together taking home around ₹35-40 crore.
With music legend AR Rahman on board and extra investment in grand production values inspired by Sukumar's style, the makers are aiming for a big-screen spectacle.
'Peddi' releases June 4 worldwide
Set in a village backdrop with cricket and wrestling at its core, Peddi promises an action-packed story.
It releases worldwide on June 4, 2026 (with advance shows on June 3) in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Plus, a recent behind-the-scenes clip showed Mega Star Chiranjeevi visiting the set and brainstorming with the team—a cool moment for fans!