Charan's 'Peddi' crosses 150cr worldwide in just 48 hours

Charan's 'Peddi' 1st pairing with Kapoor

Peddi is now Charan's second-biggest opener after RRR (2022) and marks his first time teaming up with Janhvi Kapoor.

The film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Boman Irani, Divyenndu, and Jagapathi Babu.

The NDTV review praised Charan for his emotional range and standout dance moves. Looks like fans are loving it too!