Charan's 'Peddi' crosses 150cr worldwide in just 48 hours
Entertainment
Ram Charan's latest film, Peddi, is off to a roaring start, pulling in ₹112.49 crore on day one and another ₹26.90 crore on day two across India.
With an extra ₹8 crore from overseas, the movie has already crossed a massive ₹150 crore worldwide in just 48 hours.
Charan's 'Peddi' 1st pairing with Kapoor
Peddi is now Charan's second-biggest opener after RRR (2022) and marks his first time teaming up with Janhvi Kapoor.
The film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Boman Irani, Divyenndu, and Jagapathi Babu.
The NDTV review praised Charan for his emotional range and standout dance moves. Looks like fans are loving it too!