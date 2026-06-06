Charan's 'Peddi' crosses ₹100 cr as Tokyo fans go viral

'Peddi' is Charan's 2nd-biggest opening

Masami and Kris have already watched Peddi twice and plan to see it 10 more times during their trip. They took five days off work for this movie marathon, arriving early to soak up the buzz.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi has pulled in ₹114.49 crore in India and another ₹36 crore overseas within two days—making it Ram Charan's second-biggest opening after RRR.