Charan's 'Peddi' crosses ₹100 cr as Tokyo fans go viral
Entertainment
Ram Charan's star power went global as two dedicated fans, Masami and Kris, traveled from Tokyo just to catch the release of his new film Peddi. The movie smashed it at the box office, crossing ₹100 crore worldwide on day one.
Their excitement was hard to miss. They were spotted singing Peddi songs outside a Hyderabad theater and quickly went viral online.
'Peddi' is Charan's 2nd-biggest opening
Masami and Kris have already watched Peddi twice and plan to see it 10 more times during their trip. They took five days off work for this movie marathon, arriving early to soak up the buzz.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi has pulled in ₹114.49 crore in India and another ₹36 crore overseas within two days—making it Ram Charan's second-biggest opening after RRR.