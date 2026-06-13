Charan's 'Peddi' hits ₹366cr breaks 2026 South Indian box-office record
Entertainment
Ram Charan's new sports drama, Peddi, just broke the 2026 South Indian box office record by earning a massive ₹366 crore worldwide in only 9 days.
Released on June 4 and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film features an ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu.
Charan transforms, visuals praised, VFX noted
Peddi follows Charan as a wrestler fighting his way through tough competitions, a role he physically transformed for.
While the movie's rural visuals were praised and AR Rahman's music added heart, the visual effects were noticeable in the review.
Peddi's box office numbers are hard to ignore.