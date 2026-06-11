Charan's 'Peddi' nets ₹271.33cr worldwide 1st week despite Kapoor backlash

Sana apologizes for Kapoor portrayal

On its seventh day alone, Peddi added another ₹0.80 crore overseas and became the 11th Telugu film to cross ₹100 crore on opening day, cementing Charan as a box office star.

Director Buchi Babu Sana has publicly apologized for Kapoor's portrayal and promised more respectful representation of women in future projects.

The cast also features Vijay Sethupathi, Boman Irani, and Jagapathi Babu alongside Charan and Kapoor.