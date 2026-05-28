Charan's 'Peddi' release threatened by Telangana exhibitors dispute with producers
Entertainment
Ram Charan's new film Peddi almost got delayed because of a big disagreement in the Telugu film industry.
Telangana exhibitors wanted a fresh revenue-sharing model, moving away from the usual rental system, but producers weren't convinced.
Things got tense, and the movie's release was at risk.
Chiranjeevi brokers 'Peddi' 60% 50% 40%
Chiranjeevi jumped in to mediate, meeting with exhibitors and smoothing things out.
With support from Pawan Kalyan, who talked to producers in Andhra Pradesh, everyone finally agreed on a new plan: revenue will be split 60% for producers/distributors in week one, 50%-50% in week two, and 40% in week three.
The new system kicks off by June 30. Peddi will hit theaters as scheduled.