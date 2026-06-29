Charan's 'Peddi' still nets ₹240.14cr in India, earns ₹1.04cr Sunday
Entertainment
Ram Charan's Peddi is still pulling crowds even after 25 days in theaters.
The film just had a solid Sunday, jumping 30% from Saturday to earn ₹1.04 crore in India.
That brings its total Indian net to ₹240.14 crore and domestic gross up to ₹283.95 crore, pretty impressive for a movie this far into its run.
Telugu shows push 'Peddi' to ₹336cr
Most of the action is happening with the Telugu version, which brought in almost all of Sunday's earnings (₹1.03 crore), while the Hindi dub barely made a dent with just ₹1 lakh.
The Telugu shows were especially packed during afternoons and evenings, hitting over 33% occupancy then.
Add in international fans, and Peddi has now crossed a massive ₹336 crore worldwide, thanks to an engaging story and Ram Charan's star power.