Charan's 'Peddi' still nets ₹240.14cr in India, earns ₹1.04cr Sunday

Telugu shows push 'Peddi' to ₹336cr

Most of the action is happening with the Telugu version, which brought in almost all of Sunday's earnings (₹1.03 crore), while the Hindi dub barely made a dent with just ₹1 lakh.

The Telugu shows were especially packed during afternoons and evenings, hitting over 33% occupancy then.

Add in international fans, and Peddi has now crossed a massive ₹336 crore worldwide, thanks to an engaging story and Ram Charan's star power.