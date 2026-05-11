Charan's 'Peddi' trailer lands May 18 2026 1980s Vizianagaram tale Entertainment May 11, 2026

Ram Charan's next big film, Peddi, is almost here: the trailer lands on May 18, 2026.

Set in the 1980s in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, it follows Peddi Pehelwan (Charan), a wrestler who brings his village together through mud wrestling and cricket to fight social injustice.