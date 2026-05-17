Charan's 'Peddi' unveils Babu's intense 1st look as Appalasoori
Ram Charan's new sports drama Peddi just dropped the first look of Jagapathi Babu as Appalasoori, and he's looking seriously intense.
The poster and behind-the-scenes shots highlight his tough vibe, matching the film's promise to be "Rooted in emotion, driven by purpose."
The trailer is set to release on May 18, so fans won't have to wait long.
'Peddi' trailer launch in Mumbai
The trailer launch will happen in Mumbai, adding extra excitement ahead of Peddi's global premiere.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Charan and Janhvi Kapoor alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani.
A.R. Rahman's music is already making waves: its first single Chikiri Chikiri has racked up over 200 million views online.
With North American pre-sales crossing $300,000, Peddi looks set for a strong worldwide debut on June 4.