Charan's 'Peddi' unveils Babu's intense 1st look as Appalasoori Entertainment May 17, 2026

Ram Charan's new sports drama Peddi just dropped the first look of Jagapathi Babu as Appalasoori, and he's looking seriously intense.

The poster and behind-the-scenes shots highlight his tough vibe, matching the film's promise to be "Rooted in emotion, driven by purpose."

The trailer is set to release on May 18, so fans won't have to wait long.