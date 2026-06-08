Charan's ₹38cr Hyderabad mansion photos resurface after 'Peddi' success
Entertainment
Ram Charan, fresh off the success of Peddi, lives in a stunning ₹38 crore mansion in Hyderabad.
Photos of the house have resurfaced lately as previously shared glimpses reveal just how stylish and personal his space really is.
Charan's mansion blends modern and traditional
The mansion mixes modern vibes with traditional touches. There's a dedicated spot for wildlife-inspired art and photos, showing off Charan's love for wildlife.
warm, soft neutral colors, with spaces like a peaceful puja room for family prayers and a private gym for workouts.
Even the kitchen stands out with its minimalist white design, keeping things elegant yet simple, definitely matching Charan's refined taste.