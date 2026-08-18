Charan's team confirms Charan is not in Teja's 'Irumudi'
Entertainment
If you were hoping to see Ram Charan pop up in Ravi Teja's new film Irumudi, it's not happening.
Despite the buzz, Charan's team has confirmed he's not part of the project, so those dreams of a big star crossover will have to wait.
Teja plays auto driver in 'Irumudi'
Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Irumudi is a heartfelt drama set in a rural backdrop with touches of crime and spirituality.
Ravi Teja plays an auto driver battling his drinking problem while trying to reconnect with his daughter and defend their village.
The film also features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Baby Nakshathra, Sai Kumar, and Sunil.