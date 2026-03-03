'Charitha Kamakshi' on ETV Win from March 5: Cast, plot
Entertainment
"Charitha Kamakshi," a Telugu romantic drama about a newlywed couple tackling relationship bumps and legal messes in a small town, is set to premiere on ETV Win on March 5, 2026.
Directed by first-timer Sthreelanka Chandu Saayi, the film stars Divya Sripada and Abhay Naveen.
Where to watch the film and streaming details
The movie will stream directly on ETV Win and later land on OTTplay Premium.
Backed by Rajini Reddy, the film brings together an ensemble cast including Babloo Prithviraj, Manikanta Varanasi, Sathish Saripalli, and more.
What to expect from the film?
Expect plenty of feels—"Charitha Kamakshi" dives into love, emotional journeys, family responsibilities, and some unexpected twists along the way.