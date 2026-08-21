Charles Melton could play Kakashi in live-action 'Naruto'

Cretton, who is directing Naruto, has had a successful career with films like Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, and Just Mercy under his belt.

His latest project, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has grossed over $800 million in North America alone.

The film will be produced by Avi Arad and Jeremy Latcham under Arad Productions.

Production is reportedly set to begin in February 2027.