Charles Melton could play Kakashi in live-action 'Naruto'
What's the story
Charles Melton, known for his role in Riverdale, is in talks to play Kakashi Hatake in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Naruto, revealed Variety. Hatake is the leader and mentor of Team 7 and a fan-favorite character with a tragic backstory. Destin Daniel Cretton, who recently helmed Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is set to direct the adaptation.
Actor's profile
Melton's career highlights and 'Naruto' plot
Melton recently received an Emmy nomination for his role in Netflix's Beef Season 2, which also starred Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, and Cailee Spaeny.
He also headlined May December, Her Private Hell, and Warfare.
Meanwhile, for the unversed, Naruto, the manga and hit anime series, follows a young ninja who dreams of becoming his village's protector and leader.
Director's journey
Director's previous work and production details
Cretton, who is directing Naruto, has had a successful career with films like Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, and Just Mercy under his belt.
His latest project, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has grossed over $800 million in North America alone.
The film will be produced by Avi Arad and Jeremy Latcham under Arad Productions.
Production is reportedly set to begin in February 2027.