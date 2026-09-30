Charles Spencer says Princess Diana loved Prince Charles before marriage
Entertainment
Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, just shared that Diana was genuinely in love with Prince Charles before their wedding, unlike what Charles himself once said.
In a recent interview, Spencer explained that young Diana followed her heart into marriage, even though she had doubts.
Buckingham Palace comments on 'Swan song'
These insights come from Spencer's new book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, which dives into Diana's life and her relationship with Charles, including how he reacted after her passing.
Buckingham Palace did comment through a spokesperson.
Spencer says he wants to offer a clear and honest look at what really happened in his sister's life.