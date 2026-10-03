Charles Spencer's memoir reveals Diana said Prince Charles loved valet
Entertainment
Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, just shared a surprising moment from his new memoir.
He remembers Diana casually telling him during her divorce from then-Prince Charles, "My husband's in love with his valet."
Spencer said they didn't dig deeper into it at the time: they were focused on supporting her through the split.
Spencer revisits blocked Prince Charles rumors
Spencer's book also revisits old rumors about Prince Charles and a staff member: rumors that were legally blocked from being published back in 2003 and firmly denied by Charles's team.
Beyond this, Andrew Morton's 1992 biography Diana: Her True Story offers an honest look at Diana's marital depression and suicidal ideation, painting a fuller picture of her life behind the headlines.