Charli XCX cancels Glendale Arizona show after losing voice
Entertainment
Charli XCX has called off her Glendale, Arizona, show set for October 21 because she has lost her voice from being sick on tour.
She shared the update on Instagram, letting fans know she is disappointed but still plans to perform in Las Vegas on October 23.
Charli XCX promises Arizona refunds
Charli promised refunds for Arizona ticket holders and said she will make it up to them in the future.
She is now focusing on finishing her Music, Fashion, Film Tour, which wraps up in Paris next February.
All this comes just after announcing a new collaboration with Absolut that includes exclusive merchandise and special fan experiences.