Charli xcx joins Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence in Scorsese's film
What's the story
Pop sensation Charli xcx has reportedly joined the cast of Martin Scorsese's upcoming film What Happens at Night. As per Variety, the singer will have a cameo role in the Gothic psychological drama. The film also stars Hollywood A-listers Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, and is a joint production of Apple and StudioCanal.
Film synopsis
Plot follows an American couple in Europe
The film's plot revolves around an American married couple who travel to a small European town to adopt a baby.
However, their journey takes an unexpected turn when they check into a strange hotel and meet peculiar characters, including a singer, businessman, and faith healer.
The movie also features Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson, and Jared Harris.
Career expansion
Charli's recent foray into acting
The Grammy-winning singer has been expanding her career into the film industry, with seven movie appearances in the last two years.
This includes her role in The Moment, a mockumentary directed by Aidan Zamiri that humorously critiques her commercial success with Brat.
Her latest album Music, Fashion, Film was also inspired by cinema and features Scorsese on its cover.
Director's new project
Scorsese's upcoming film after 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
What Happens at Night is Scorsese's follow-up to his 2023 film Killers of the Flower Moon, which starred DiCaprio and received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.
The upcoming movie is an adaptation of Peter Cameron's 2020 novel of the same name, with a screenplay by Patrick Marber.
A release date for What Happens at Night has not yet been announced.