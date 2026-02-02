Charu Suri's Nehru jacket adds Indian touch to Grammys 2026

Personal touch

Suri's thoughts on her Grammy look

Suri expressed her admiration for the ensemble. News18 quoted her as saying, "I am absolutely in love with the ivory regal silks and flow of my red carpet gown and jacket." "I think it captures the royal Nehru jacket smartness while paying homage to our traditional Indian textiles." She also explained her choice of Sancheti's designs, stating they reflect her own approach to music, honoring tradition while keeping it relevant to modern audiences.