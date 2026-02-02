Charu Suri's Nehru jacket adds Indian touch to Grammys 2026
What's the story
Pianist and composer Charu Suri attended the 2026 Grammy Awards in a stunning ensemble by Shruti Sancheti. The outfit, inspired by the traditional Nehru jacket, was crafted from Maheshwari silk and featured intricate hand embroidery techniques such as dabka, resham, and ari. Suri paired the ivory jacket with a paneled anarkali gown for a perfect tribute to India's craft legacy.
Personal touch
Suri's thoughts on her Grammy look
Suri expressed her admiration for the ensemble. News18 quoted her as saying, "I am absolutely in love with the ivory regal silks and flow of my red carpet gown and jacket." "I think it captures the royal Nehru jacket smartness while paying homage to our traditional Indian textiles." She also explained her choice of Sancheti's designs, stating they reflect her own approach to music, honoring tradition while keeping it relevant to modern audiences.
Designer's perspective
Sancheti on designing for Suri
Sancheti also expressed her excitement about this collaboration. She said, "This may have been the easiest collaboration I've done and is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious and fulfilling ones of my career." At the 68th Grammy Awards, Suri was nominated for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for her album Shayan. Brightside by ARKAI won this category.