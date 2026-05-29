Chaterji's 'Rango Bibaaho' launches at Cannes Marche du Film
Entertainment
Rango Bibaaho, a Bengali social comedy by Amitabha Chaterji, just dropped its trailer and poster at the Cannes Marche du Film.
The launch events on May 15 and 19 drew filmmakers, industry delegates, members of the international press, and guests from across the global film community.
'Rango Bibaaho' explores relationships, festival bound
The film dives into love, marriage, companionship, and loneliness, mixing satire with real emotion to explore how relationships are changing today.
Starring Deshaa Nandii, Amrita Mukhopadhyay, Partha Sarathi Chandra, and Jagannath Chakraborty, Rango Bibaaho is now headed to international festivals before its India release.
Its poster was unveiled at Cannes by actor Puja Batra and American producer Angela Asatrian alongside other dignitaries.