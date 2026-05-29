Chaterji's 'Rango Bibaaho' launches at Cannes Marche du Film

'Rango Bibaaho' explores relationships, festival bound

The film dives into love, marriage, companionship, and loneliness, mixing satire with real emotion to explore how relationships are changing today.

Starring Deshaa Nandii, Amrita Mukhopadhyay, Partha Sarathi Chandra, and Jagannath Chakraborty, Rango Bibaaho is now headed to international festivals before its India release.

Its poster was unveiled at Cannes by actor Puja Batra and American producer Angela Asatrian alongside other dignitaries.