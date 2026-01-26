'Chatha Pacha' crosses ₹10cr mark; here's how it fared
"Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies" is a Malayalam sports action-comedy about three brothers who establish an amateur, locally-run, WWE-inspired underground wrestling promotion in Fort Kochi, facing off against rivals.
Directed by first-timer Adhvaith Nayar, the film stars Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, and Siddique—with a fun cameo from Mammootty.
It hit theaters on January 22.
In numbers:
The movie had a strong start with ₹3.4 crore on day one in India.
Collections stayed steady over the weekend—₹2.1-2.2 crore on day two in India and ₹2.15 crore on day three in India—reaching ₹7.65 crore in India by then.
Day four added another ₹2.6 crore, pushing the total to an impressive ₹10.25 crore in just four days.
Should you watch it?
If you're into energetic action-comedies with lively visuals and memorable character intros, "Chatha Pacha" is worth checking out.
Audiences have praised the cast's performances—especially Nair as the villain—the action scenes between Mathew and Ashokan, and Shoukath's standout moments, though some found the story lacking in places.
Overall, it's been getting good buzz for its style and entertainment value!