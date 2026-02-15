Roshan Mathew's 'Chatha Pacha' to hit Netflix on February 19
What's the story
The Malayalam action-comedy Chatha Pacha, starring Arjun Ashokan and Roshan Mathew, is set to make its digital debut on Netflix on February 19. The film, which has been a box office hit since its theatrical release in January, will be available in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The streaming announcement was made by Netflix India, and a new poster was also unveiled.
Film synopsis
More about the film
Chatha Pacha, directed by debutant Adhvaith Nayar, revolves around three friends who start an underground wrestling promotion in Fort Kochi. The film explores their relationship and aspirations in the ring with plenty of humor and stylized wrestling sequences. It stars Ashokan, Mathew, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, Siddique and Lakshmi Menon in pivotal roles. The music is composed by the popular trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.
Box office success
Highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026
Chatha Pacha has been a commercial success, reportedly becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026. The film's unique blend of action and comedy, along with its engaging storyline and performances, has resonated with audiences. The movie also features a special cameo by superstar Mammootty, which added to the excitement among fans.