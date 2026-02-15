Roshan Mathew's 'Chatha Pacha' to hit Netflix on February 19

'Chatha Pacha' will stream on Netflix

The Malayalam action-comedy Chatha Pacha, starring Arjun Ashokan and Roshan Mathew, is set to make its digital debut on Netflix on February 19. The film, which has been a box office hit since its theatrical release in January, will be available in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The streaming announcement was made by Netflix India, and a new poster was also unveiled.