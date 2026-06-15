'Chatni' drops ahead of 'Dhamaal 4' opening July 10 Entertainment Jun 15, 2026

The Dhamaal gang is back!

The first song from Dhamaal 4, Chatni, just dropped and it's packed with Bhojpuri beats and wild energy.

This sets the tone for the next round of comedy and chaos, with the film hitting theaters on July 10, 2026.