'Chatni' drops ahead of 'Dhamaal 4' opening July 10
Entertainment
The Dhamaal gang is back!
The first song from Dhamaal 4, Chatni, just dropped and it's packed with Bhojpuri beats and wild energy.
This sets the tone for the next round of comedy and chaos, with the film hitting theaters on July 10, 2026.
'Chatni' sung by Singh and Sharma
Chatni reimagines a classic Bhojpuri folk tune with the super catchy line, Phulauri Bina Chatni Kaise Bani. Neelkamal Singh and Mamta Sharma bring the vocals, while Dheeraj Babuaan pens the lyrics.
The music video features Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Anjali Anand, and Ravi Kishan in their signature goofy style.
With Indra Kumar directing, Dhamaal 4 promises more laughs and a soundtrack that'll stick in your head.