Chatterjee claimed Sharma hospitalized 'Fauji' set post removed producers deny
Entertainment
There's some drama around the film Fauji after actor Sudipa Chatterjee claimed Rajesh Sharma was hospitalized from an insect bite on set, only for her post to be taken down.
The producers say that's not true, and now everyone's left wondering what really happened.
AICWA seeks probe into 'Fauji' safety
The Fauzi team insists Sharma wasn't even in Hyderabad when the alleged incident occurred, and his assistant backed that up.
Meanwhile, the All Indian Cine Workers Association has asked for an official investigation into Sharma's medical emergency and set safety, urging that he gets proper care.