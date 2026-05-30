Chatterjee gets interim relief from Calcutta High Court in FIR
Entertainment
Actor-director Parambrata Chatterjee, known for films like Kahaani, just got interim relief from the Calcutta High Court after being booked for a tweet he posted back in 2021.
The FIR claims his post, where he called election results day Rograni Dibosh (Thrashing Day), sparked violence during West Bengal's post-poll unrest.
Chatterjee lawyers decry belated baseless complaint
Chatterjee's legal team says the complaint has no solid evidence and came way too late.
This case is part of a bigger push by the BJP to act against people linked to the 2021 violence under Trinamool Congress rule, raising questions about political motives in Bengal's heated atmosphere.