Chatterjee receives Padma Shri from President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan Entertainment May 25, 2026

Legendary Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee just received the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

With over 40 years in films like Chokher Bali and Baishe Srabon, his humble acceptance of the award felt like a proud moment not just for him, but for everyone who loves Bengali cinema.