Chatterjee receives Padma Shri from President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Entertainment
Legendary Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee just received the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
With over 40 years in films like Chokher Bali and Baishe Srabon, his humble acceptance of the award felt like a proud moment not just for him, but for everyone who loves Bengali cinema.
Padma Awards recognize 131 achievers nationwide
This year's Padma Awards recognized 131 achievers across India. In entertainment, both Prosenjit and R Madhavan picked up the Padma Shri, while Malayalam icon Mammootty took home a Padma Bhushan.
Out of all the winners, 11 hailed from West Bengal, showing how regional stars are making waves nationwide.