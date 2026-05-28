Chattopadhyay asks Calcutta High Court to quash FIR over post
Parambrata Chattopadhyay, is now in legal trouble after an FIR accused him of sparking political violence with a social media post right after the 2021 West Bengal election results.
He has requested the Calcutta High Court to quash the case, which will be heard on May 29.
Complaint alleges disharmony by Chattopadhyay Mukherjee
The complaint claims Chattopadhyay and fellow actor Swastika Mukherjee promoted disharmony between religious and regional groups through their posts.
Mukherjee has already given her statement, but Chattopadhyay has not yet appeared before police.
Ghosh raises industry issues, Chattopadhyay settled
This case comes as Tollywood faces political shifts: BJP MLA Rudranil Ghosh is raising industry issues, and Chattopadhyay recently dropped out of a lawsuit about creative restrictions after settling things privately with the local film workers' federation.