Chattopadhyay asks Calcutta High Court to quash FIR over post Entertainment May 28, 2026

Parambrata Chattopadhyay, is now in legal trouble after an FIR accused him of sparking political violence with a social media post right after the 2021 West Bengal election results.

He has requested the Calcutta High Court to quash the case, which will be heard on May 29.