Chaturvedi surprised studios ignore 'Hanuman Ansh' despite ₹452.86cr returns
Vishal Chaturvedi, director of Hanuman Ansh, is genuinely surprised that big film studios haven't acknowledged his movie, even though it made a massive ₹452.86 crore on just a ₹2 crore budget.
The film, centered on Neem Karoli Baba, got shoutouts from celebs like Varun Dhawan and Virender Sehwag, but still no word from major production houses.
'Hanuman Ansh' challenges big-budget assumption
Hanuman Ansh's success challenges the idea that you need huge budgets or star power to make it big.
Chaturvedi points out that films are often judged by whether they double their investment, a rule his movie smashed.
He's now waiting to see how the film does on OTT platforms after its November 7 release, which could decide if the sequel (currently on hold due to producer disagreements) moves forward.