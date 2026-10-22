Chaturvedi to headline Chaubey's 'Kaala' series on Jharkhand coal mafia
Entertainment
Siddhant Chaturvedi is set to headline Kaala, the new series from director Abhishek Chaubey, famous for Ishqiya and Udta Punjab.
The show dives into the gritty world of Jharkhand's coal mafia, starting in the 1960s and tracing its impact over decades.
Expect a mix of history, drama, and sharp storytelling from this exciting duo.
Chaubey brings 'Killer soup' style
After his Killer Soup (2024), Chaubey brings his signature style to this ambitious period series.
Meanwhile, Chaturvedi is also gearing up for Tiger 3.