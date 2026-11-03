Chaturvedi wraps 'Bolo Bolo Bolo' UK shoot for Bahl's film
Entertainment
Siddhant Chaturvedi just finished filming the UK schedule for Bolo Bolo Bolo, a new movie set in 1990s Britain that dives into the rise of British Punjabi music.
Vikas Bahl's next, featuring Alizeh and Jimmy Shergill, the film promises a mix of friendship, family, and identity, plus plenty of musical vibes.
'Bolo Bolo Bolo' 2027 Chaturvedi busy
Bolo Bolo Bolo is set to hit theaters in 2027.
Meanwhile, Siddhant has a packed lineup: he's working on Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling with Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaya Bachchan, starring in Abhishek Chaubey's crime series KAALA, and teaming up with Tamannaah Bhatia for the biopic V. Shantaram.
From his Gully Boy days to now, he's clearly all about exploring new stories and genres.