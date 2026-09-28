Chaturvedi's 'Hanuman Ansh' crosses ₹400cr worldwide in 52 days
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, just smashed past the ₹400 crore mark worldwide in only 52 days.
Even in its eighth week, the film is still pulling crowds: on day 52 alone, it saw a big boost and collected ₹9 crore net in India, up 38.5% from the previous day.
'Hanuman Ansh' India net ₹307.03cr
The movie's total net collection in India stands at ₹307.03 crore, with a gross of ₹362.70 crore.
Overseas fans are showing up too: the film added another ₹75 lakh abroad on Sunday, bringing its overseas gross to ₹38.50 crore and pushing its worldwide tally to an impressive ₹401.20 crore.