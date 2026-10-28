Chaturvedi's 'Hanuman Ansh' nears 439 cr worldwide box office

Hanuman Ansh, a devotional drama directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, is wrapping up its theatrical run with global collections close to ₹439 crore.

The film started quietly with just ₹8 lakh on its first day but kept gaining momentum, earning nearly ₹2 crore even in its 11th week.

That's made it one of the rare movies to stay strong at the box office for so long.