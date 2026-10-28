Chaturvedi's 'Hanuman Ansh' nears 439 cr worldwide box office
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, a devotional drama directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, is wrapping up its theatrical run with global collections close to ₹439 crore.
The film started quietly with just ₹8 lakh on its first day but kept gaining momentum, earning nearly ₹2 crore even in its 11th week.
That's made it one of the rare movies to stay strong at the box office for so long.
'Hanuman Ansh' nets 317.90 cr India
In India alone, Hanuman Ansh has pulled in ₹317.90 crore nett (plus another ₹4 crore from its Telugu version), while international audiences have added about ₹51 crore more.
Thanks to steady demand, it'll keep playing on some screens after Diwali, and the buzz has already led to work starting on a sequel.
If you missed it in theaters, there might still be time to catch it!