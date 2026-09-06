Chaturvedi's 'Hanuman Ansh' to release worldwide September 11, 2026

The story behind Hanuman Ansh is pretty unique. It began as a university project by 21-year-old Mumbai student Anupriya Nagar.

While researching Steve Jobs for an economics class, she stumbled on his connection to Neem Karoli Baba and got inspired to dig deeper.

After finishing her degree in the UK she teamed up with Chaturvedi, and together they spent a year visiting places like Chitrakoot and Vrindavan to research the script.

Starring Shobhina W Satyaa and Vihaan S Hegde, the film explores Maharaj-ji's spiritual legacy and has really struck a chord with audiences.