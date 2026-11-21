Sharad Kapoor, who is currently being treated for depression and health issues with help from Sonu Sood, has become the center of a new controversy.

Hema Chaudhary is facing accusations from the two Mumbai NGO workers that she exploited Kapoor's tough situation for money.

To push back, Chaudhary shared a video this week showing the poor state of Kapoor's home, saying her goal was to highlight his need for help, not profit from it.