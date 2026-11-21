Chaudhary shows Kapoor's poor home amid Mumbai NGO exploitation accusations
Sharad Kapoor, who is currently being treated for depression and health issues with help from Sonu Sood, has become the center of a new controversy.
Hema Chaudhary is facing accusations from the two Mumbai NGO workers that she exploited Kapoor's tough situation for money.
To push back, Chaudhary shared a video this week showing the poor state of Kapoor's home, saying her goal was to highlight his need for help, not profit from it.
Chaudhary sought Sood's help, faces criticism
Chaudhary says she has repeatedly sought his help in rescuing both Sharad and the dogs. She maintains her focus is on Kapoor's health and safety.
Meanwhile, two NGO workers from Mumbai criticize her for sharing sensitive footage and accuse her of seeking publicity.
Despite this, Chaudhary continues to update everyone on Kapoor and his dogs' well-being.