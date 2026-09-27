Chauhan debuts in 'Pooja Meri Jaan' on ZEE5 October 2

TV favorite Vikram Singh Chauhan is stepping into movies with Pooja Meri Jaan, dropping on ZEE5 on October 2.

The film, directed by Navjot Gulati and produced by Maddock Films, also features Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, and Vijay Raaz.

Chauhan plays Aniket Srivastava, a character who becomes fixated on Pooja (played by Thakur).