Chauhan debuts in 'Pooja Meri Jaan' on ZEE5 October 2
Entertainment
TV favorite Vikram Singh Chauhan is stepping into movies with Pooja Meri Jaan, dropping on ZEE5 on October 2.
The film, directed by Navjot Gulati and produced by Maddock Films, also features Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, and Vijay Raaz.
Chauhan plays Aniket Srivastava, a character who becomes fixated on Pooja (played by Thakur).
Chauhan eager to play layered role
Chauhan says he's excited to take this huge step from TV to films and feels grateful for the support from his team.
He's especially looking forward to playing such a layered role and hopes his performance connects with viewers as he grows in his acting journey.