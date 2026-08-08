Chauhan marries Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Singh in intimate gurdwara
Entertainment
Charlie Chauhan, who you might remember from Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, just got married to Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Ramandeep Singh.
The couple kept things super low-key, surprising fans with an intimate Sikh wedding at a gurdwara recently.
Chauhan's red lehenga and haldi clips
Wedding photos quickly made the rounds online: Charlie looked gorgeous in a red and gold lehenga, while Ramandeep rocked an ivory sherwani and red turban.
Clips of their dance and her haldi ceremony added to the buzz.
For those who've followed her since MTV Roadies seven, it's a sweet new chapter for Charlie, who's now ready to start this next phase with Ramandeep by her side.