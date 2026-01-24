'Cheekatilo' review: Sobhita Dhulipala shines in this uneven thriller
Cheekatilo, a new Telugu crime thriller, just dropped on Amazon Prime Video.
Sobhita Dhulipala leads as Sandhya, a journalist chasing down a serial killer while facing her own struggles.
The film is directed by Sharan Koppisetty and features a solid supporting cast.
Tackling tough topics, but with mixed results
Cheekatilo digs into how society often ignores or enables sexual abuse, drawing on themes suggested by its title.
While some critics loved Dhulipala's intense performance and the film's technical feel (some reviewers praised it), others felt the story lost steam and didn't balance its message well (other outlets were more critical).
Overall: strong lead, but the movie itself is pretty uneven.