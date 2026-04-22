Chef Lee ends engagement with Youcef after 5 years together
Entertainment
Sandra Lee, the chef and TV personality, has ended her engagement after five years together with actor Ben Youcef. Their breakup was confirmed on April 22, 2026.
The pair first met in Santa Monica back in 2021, got engaged a few months later, and even celebrated the big moment in Paris.
Lee seen ringless focusing on career
Recently seen without her ring in New York City, Lee shared that she's putting her energy into her career right now rather than wedding plans.
She and Youcef had once talked about tying the knot in New York and the Hamptons.
Before this, Lee was with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for 14 years—their relationship ended in 2019.