Chemmanur apologizes following arrest in Malayalam actor's sexual harassment case

Chemmanur charged, actor files 30 complaints

Chemmanur was charged with making inappropriate remarks and sharing obscene content online.

After getting bail, he initially chose to stay in jail out of solidarity with other inmates who couldn't afford bail themselves. He later gave an unconditional apology in court.

The actor also accused him of stalking her at events and recently filed complaints against 30 people for posting explicit comments under one of her posts, adding to the seriousness of the situation.