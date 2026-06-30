Chemmanur apologizes following arrest in Malayalam actor's sexual harassment case
Boby Chemmanur, a well-known businessman, has publicly apologized after being arrested for sexually harassing a Malayalam actor last year.
In an Instagram post, he admitted his words hurt her and her family, and asked if she'd consider dropping the case.
The actor said she appreciated the apology but will talk things over with her family and legal team before making any decisions.
Chemmanur charged, actor files 30 complaints
Chemmanur was charged with making inappropriate remarks and sharing obscene content online.
After getting bail, he initially chose to stay in jail out of solidarity with other inmates who couldn't afford bail themselves. He later gave an unconditional apology in court.
The actor also accused him of stalking her at events and recently filed complaints against 30 people for posting explicit comments under one of her posts, adding to the seriousness of the situation.