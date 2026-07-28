Chennai court orders ₹3L interim alimony for Mohan's estranged wife
Entertainment
A Chennai court has set actor Ravi Mohan's interim alimony at ₹3 lakh per month for his estranged wife Aarti, much less than the ₹40 lakh she requested.
The couple split after nearly 15 years of marriage, with Ravi filing for divorce in September 2024 over "irreconcilable differences."
These are just temporary orders while the case plays out.
Court grants Mohan access to sons
The court also ruled that Ravi gets unrestricted access to their sons Aarav and Ayaan.
He'd previously said Aarti was keeping him from seeing them and hadn't told him about a car accident involving the kids.
Both custody and financial matters are still being sorted out, so this isn't the final word yet.