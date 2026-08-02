'Chennai Love Story' hits ₹40cr worldwide in 9 days

On Day five, the movie earned ₹2 crore net in India, a solid 33.3% jump from Friday, bringing its India net to ₹30.5 crore and gross to nearly ₹35 crore.

Overseas fans chipped in too, adding ₹15 lakh for a worldwide total of about ₹41.7 crore.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana led the charge with most of the earnings, while Karnataka and Tamil Nadu added their share.

The Telugu version saw an occupancy rate over 38%, peaking at night shows.