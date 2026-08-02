'Chennai Love Story' hits ₹40cr worldwide in 9 days
Entertainment
Chennai Love Story, a Telugu romantic drama starring Kiran Abbavaram and Gouri Priya, has hit ₹40 crore at the global box office in just nine days.
The film is currently in its second weekend with earnings picking up speed, especially after a strong day nine showing.
'Chennai Love Story' India net ₹30.5cr
On Day five, the movie earned ₹2 crore net in India, a solid 33.3% jump from Friday, bringing its India net to ₹30.5 crore and gross to nearly ₹35 crore.
Overseas fans chipped in too, adding ₹15 lakh for a worldwide total of about ₹41.7 crore.
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana led the charge with most of the earnings, while Karnataka and Tamil Nadu added their share.
The Telugu version saw an occupancy rate over 38%, peaking at night shows.