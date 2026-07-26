'Chennai Love Story' nets ₹4.95 cr India on opening day
Entertainment
Chennai Love Story, starring Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya, kicked off with a strong ₹4.95 crore India net on its opening day.
Directed by debutant Ravi Namburi, the film's emotional storyline seems to be striking a chord with viewers.
'Chennai Love Story' ₹8.29 cr worldwide
The movie pulled in ₹8.29 crore worldwide on day one: ₹5.69 crore from India and ₹2.60 crore overseas.
With 1,638 shows across the country and Telugu screenings filling up to 52.77% by night, it's clear the film is connecting with audiences, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana where most of the earnings came from.