Kiran Abbavaram's 'Chennai Love Story' heads to SonyLIV
What's the story
The Telugu romantic drama Chennai Love Story, starring Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya, will be streaming on SonyLIV from August 21. The movie was released in theaters on July 24 and received a positive response for its emotional storyline and the lead pair's performances. It reportedly grossed over ₹50cr worldwide at the box office.
Multilingual release
Film will be available in multiple languages on SonyLIV
The OTT release of Chennai Love Story will be multilingual, with the drama available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
This move is expected to help the movie reach a wider audience who may have missed it during its theatrical run.
The plot focuses on love, emotional healing, and new beginnings, elements that are likely to resonate with fans.
Film synopsis
What is the story?
Chennai Love Story revolves around Niveditha, played by Priya, who seeks a fresh start in Chennai after a traumatic experience.
There, she meets Steven Shankar (Abbavaram), an aspiring filmmaker determined to succeed despite obstacles.
Their relationship develops over time as they navigate healing, hope, emotional recovery, and second chances.
Box office success
Box office collection of 'Chennai Love Story'
Chennai Love Story reportedly became the eighth highest-grossing Telugu movie in 2026, surpassing Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's Dacoit in lifetime collections.
The film's first two weeks were reportedly particularly strong, collecting around ₹27cr net in its opening week and another ₹9.65cr in its second week.
By the third week, daily collections had slowed down, but the overall theatrical run remained successful.
Director's debut
Meet the team behind 'Chennai Love Story'
Chennai Love Story marks the directorial debut of Ravi Namburi.
The project has been written by Sai Rajesh, who also served as one of the co-producers. SKN is the other producer on board.
The project was produced by Mass Movie Makers and Amrutha Productions, with music composed by veteran composer Mani Sharma.