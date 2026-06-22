'Chennai Love Story' starring Abbavaram, Priya premieres worldwide July 24
Ready for a fresh take on romance? Chennai Love Story, starring Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya, is set to release worldwide on July 24, 2026.
Directed by Ravi Namburii, the film follows Steven and Nivi as they navigate the ups and downs of first love.
The announcement came straight from Mass Movie Makers on its social media.
'Chennai Love Story' teaser and credits
The teaser hints at some real talk between Steven and Nivi about what first love feels like.
Sai Rajesh is credited with the story and as one of the producers, Ravi Namburii penned the screenplay, SKN produced the film, and Dheeraj Mogilineni co-produced it, with Mani Sharma handling music, Viswas Daniel behind the camera, Anantha Sriram penning lyrics, Santhosh Naidu editing, Bhaskar Mudavat leading art direction, and Lucky Bezawada joining as co-director.