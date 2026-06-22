'Chennai Love Story' starring Abbavaram, Priya premieres worldwide July 24

'Chennai Love Story' teaser and credits

The teaser hints at some real talk between Steven and Nivi about what first love feels like.

Sai Rajesh is credited with the story and as one of the producers, Ravi Namburii penned the screenplay, SKN produced the film, and Dheeraj Mogilineni co-produced it, with Mani Sharma handling music, Viswas Daniel behind the camera, Anantha Sriram penning lyrics, Santhosh Naidu editing, Bhaskar Mudavat leading art direction, and Lucky Bezawada joining as co-director.