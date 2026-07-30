'Chennai Love Story' tops 35cr worldwide, India net 25.50cr
Entertainment
Chennai Love Story, the latest Tamil romantic drama from Ravi Namburii, has hit a big milestone: over ₹35 crore in worldwide box office collections just six days after its July 24 release.
Even with a small dip in daily earnings (₹2.20 crore net on Day 5 versus ₹2.80 crore on Wednesday), the film's India net total stands strong at ₹25.50 crore.
'Chennai Love Story' posts 6.40cr overseas
The movie is making waves overseas too, adding ₹30 lakh on Day 5 and bringing its international gross to ₹6.40 crore.
The Telugu version has helped boost regional numbers, with steady audience turnout, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (₹2.25 crore gross on Day 5).