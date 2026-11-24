Chennai passport office issues show cause notice to Saurav Das
Saurav Das, spokesperson for the Cockroach Janata Party, just got a show-cause notice from the Chennai Regional Passport Office.
The issue? There are mismatched details about his place of birth in his passport.
He's been told not to use the passport and has seven days to clear things up.
This twist comes amid a controversy over his identity and nationality, which is already before the Madras High Court.
Saurav Das faces legal probe
This isn't just about paperwork: Das is also facing a legal case after someone alleged he had concealed material information about his origins while obtaining Indian identity documents.
The Madras High Court has asked both Das and the government to respond, while agencies like the home ministry and the Unique Identification Authority of India, or UIDAI, have been pulled in to dig deeper.
If it turns out he gave false info, authorities could even take away his passport.