Cher's conservatorship request for son Elijah denied again

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has denied pop icon Cher's request to place her son, Elijah Blue Allman, under a conservatorship. The court ruled there was not "sufficient urgency" to grant the request, reported Page Six. This decision allows Cher to file again in the future if she chooses. Allman is currently undergoing treatment at a psychiatric hospital amid ongoing legal issues in New Hampshire.

Legal proceedings 'Elijah is disappointed but not surprised...': Lawyer Avi Levy, Allman's attorney, said in a statement to Page Six, "Today, the court again declined to find any basis for a temporary conservatorship over Elijah's estate." He added that the court was not convinced that Cher had proven a temporary conservatorship was necessary to protect her son. "Elijah is disappointed but not surprised by this latest attempt to gain control over his finances," Levy further stated.

Court appearance Allman appeared remotely from psychiatric hospital During the court hearing, Allman appeared remotely from a psychiatric hospital. He confirmed that he has chosen Steven Brumer of Cage & Miles, LLP to represent him. This follows an earlier conservatorship attempt in 2023, which was also denied and subsequently withdrawn after a private agreement between Cher and Allman.

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Mother's worries Cher's concerns about her son's financial management In her petition, Cher, 79, expressed concerns that Allman, 49, is "gravely disabled," raising questions about his ability to manage finances and self-care. She alleged that he has "no concept of money" and is "unable to manage his financial resources." The Grammy winner also claimed he "spends any money he gets immediately" on drugs, expensive hotels, and limousine transportation.

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